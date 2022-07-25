JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police responded to a fatal officer-involved shooting.

Officer Sam Brown, the public information officer for the Jackson Police Department (JPD), said the shooting happened on Collier Avenue and Livingston Road.

According to Police Chief James Davis, officers initially responded to a call about a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, Davis said they found a man firing shots at a woman.

When an officer instructed the suspect to drop his weapon, Davis said the suspect refused and turned his weapon towards the officer. The officer then fired shots at the suspect.

Davis said the suspect died from his injuries at the scene. The woman was taken to JPS headquarters for questioning.

The officer involved in the shooting was not injured.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating the officer-involved shooting. Once their investigation has been completed, they will share their findings with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.