JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson police officer, who was placed on administrative leave following the death of a man in custody, was fired.

City officials said Kenya McCarty was terminated and was no longer with the Jackson Police Department (JPD).

McCarty was placed on administrative leave in early January, along with Avery Willis and James Land, after the death of 41-year-old Keith Murriel.

Murriel died on December 31, 2022.

Investigators said officers responded to a call for service at 572 E. Beasley Road around 7:30 p.m. While at the location, officers took Murriel into custody. They said he experienced a medical emergency and died at the scene.

However, the family said Murriel was critically injured and died after being physically assaulted by the officers. They hired Daryl K. Washington, a civil rights attorney, to represent them.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is independently investigating this incident, and the Jackson Police Department (JPD) has opened an internal investigation.

Jackson Police Chief James Davis said the full body camera video of the incident will be released once the investigation has been completed.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said Murriel’s cause of death is pending.

Willis and Land both remain on administrative leave.