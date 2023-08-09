JUNCTION CITY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The Union County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into a former teacher of the Junction City School District who was allegedly sending explicit pictures to a student in the district.

UCSO Captain Jeff Stinson tells NBC 10 that details are limited as they are still in the early stages of investigating this case.

We spoke to JSD Superintendent Joy Mason and she released a statement to NBC 10,

“Our school district always puts students first. Since this is a personell matter, we are not at liberty to discuss further details,” Joy Mason, Junction City School District

We will continue to keep you updated on-air and online as we receive new developments.