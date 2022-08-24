MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Lane closures are expected to repair damage on I-40 near Forrest City, Arkansas after a fiery tanker truck crash Monday afternoon.

ARDOT spokesman Dave Parker previously told WREG that at least 13 vehicles were involved in the crash. One person died in the crash.

ARDOT said overnight lane closures will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 24 to repair damage on I-40 eastbound at Mile Marker 246 near Widener.

The lane closures are expected to last through 10 a.m. Thursday, August 25.

All eastbound traffic will be placed in the inside left lane at the St. Francis River Bridge. When outside lane repairs are finished, traffic will be shifted to the outside right lane as they repair the inside lanes.

Visit IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov for more travel information.