MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Interstate 55 bridge between Memphis and West Memphis, Arkansas is set to close for repairs, according to the City of West Memphis.

The bridge will be completely closed from 8 p.m. on Friday, January 19 until Monday, January 21 at 6 a.m.

Tennessee Department of Transportation crews say they will use this time to finish additional steel repairs.

To avoid delays, motorists should follow detour signs and seek alternative routes.

Arkansas and Tennessee transportation departments plan to replace the 75-year-old bridge soon.