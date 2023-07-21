MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Tennessee man has died from his injuries after a motorcycle crash on Highway 53.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) told News 19 that Gary B. Caraway of Humboldt, Tenn., was critically injured after his Harley Davidson motorcycle collided head-on with a truck.

HEMSI paramedics evaluated Caraway before he was flown to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in critical condition. He later died on Friday.

The crash happened on Alabama 53 near Harvest Road around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Harvest Fire and Rescue, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and Huntsville Police Department were also called to help.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.