MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arkansas mayor is facing a new lawsuit months after a raid at an animal shelter.

The Humane Society of the Delta is suing Helena-West Helena Mayor Kevin Smith claiming he wrongfully seized control of the property.

Back in October, police and sheriff’s deputies stormed the shelter with a warrant to save hundreds of dogs and cats from what they described as abuse and neglect.

Those involved in the rescue describe piles of garbage, a rat infestation and animals standing in their own waste.

The humane society is suing to recover the value of its seized assets as it plans to renovate and re-open the facility.

The Mayor has not released a statement.