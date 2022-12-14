KENTUCKY (FOX 56) — On Dec. 4, police received a tip of possible human remains in a wooded area in Cleveland, Tennessee. Those remains have now been identified.

The Cleveland Police Department said in a statement Tuesday that the remains found near APD-40, close to Interstate 75 were identified as 37-year-old Laura Anderson from Williamsburg, Kentucky.

After finding the remains, the Cleveland Police Department led the search of two areas near where the remains were found from Dev. 4 until early Dec. 5.

Anderson was previously reported missing in February. James Bauer, an acquaintance of Anderson was charged in connection with her death.

The Cleveland Police Department is currently working with the Williamsburg Police Department to close the case.