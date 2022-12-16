HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A human heart has been found in a salt pile in Humphreys County, according to Sheriff Chris Davis.

Sheriff Davis said a worker found an “adult male human heart” on Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility on Highway 70E in McEwen.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will be meeting with TDOT officials to conduct a search.

That’s all the information that has been released at this time.

News 2 has a crew headed to the scene and will update you with information on WKRN.com and on-air.