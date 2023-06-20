MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — It’s National Pollinator Week, and TDOT is helping residents do their part to help monarch butterflies, one of nature’s biggest pollinators, make a comeback.

Just like bees, monarch butterflies do so much to help the environment.

But the population of monarch butterflies has been declining because of a lack of milkweed, an important food source for monarch caterpillars. The number of monarchs and milkweed has decreased by 90% since 1992.

That’s why the TDOT Pollinator Habitat Program is taking action by giving Tennessee residents free packs of milkweed seeds. The seeds must be planted by fall so they can grow next spring.

You can order your free milkweed seeds here.

The seeds will be shipped between Aug. 1 and Oct. 1. Orders placed after Oct. 1 will be sent during the next fall season.