HORN LAKE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Horn Lake couple won a $100,000 prize from the Saturday, June 11 Powerball drawing.

The couple purchased the winning ticket from Mikes Food and Gas 1 at 7011 Goodman Road West in Walls. They selected the Quick-Pick option and paid the extra dollar for Powerplay. The winning numbers drawn Saturday were 18-20-26-53-69 with a Powerball of 5. The winning ticket matched four out of five white balls, the Powerball and the Powerplay, increasing the original $50,000 winning prize amount to $100,000.

The Powerball, Mega Millions, and Mississippi Match 5 have a combined total of nearly $500 million at stake. The jackpot for the Monday, June 13 Powerball drawing is an estimated $243 million. The jackpot for the Tuesday, June 14 Mega Millions drawing is an estimated $247 million. The drawing for the Tuesday, June 14 Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $433,000.

A Mississippi Match 5 winning ticket worth $185,000 is set to expire on Tuesday, June 14. It was purchased at Circle K on Highway 49 in Florence for the December 16, 2021, drawing. The numbers drawn for that date were 04-12-22-23-24.