CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — A high-speed crash killed three people in Crockett County Monday morning, the sheriff’s department said.

The three-vehicle crash happened on Highway 79 near the Gadsden Elementary School before 11:30 a.m.

The Crockett County Sheriff’s Department said three people were killed in the crash. The driver of an 18-wheeler was not injured.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

“Sept. 11, 2001 was a sad day for our nation and Sept. 11, 2023 is a sad day for our county and we extend our sympathy to the families affected by this tragedy. We ask everyone to please remember these families and our emergency teams in your prayers,” said Sheriff Troy Klyce.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.