NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One week after a brutal attack in Donelson, News 2 sat down with the family members of a couple who survived part of a violent crime spree in Nashville. The pair was stabbed repeatedly.

On Wednesday, June 22, Hermitage Precinct officers were dispatched to a hotel after a man attempted to enter several rooms. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.

“Apparently, every blow that she took with the serrated blade, machete, cracked her skull and her face,” said Christian Bragner. “Her throat was slit. I didn’t know that until I saw her in person.”

Bragner’s sister, 39-year-old Amanda, and her boyfriend were inside their tent. Christian explained the two were homeless at that time.

“She had more staples than I have ever seen in a person before,” explained Christian.

The pair were taken to Tristar Skyline with injuries covering their bodies. The stab wounds ranged from their back, head and hands.

“He was on life support and all. It was just like a tragedy you know. A mom’s nightmare, really. It’s a mom’s worst nightmare,” said Linda Crosslin. “He can’t use his hands or anything. They said it was really bad, the right hand. It was demolished, they had to reconstruct it.”

Crosslin’s son, CJ, was with Amanda at the time of the stabbing. The two were able to escape through the woods when they found help. Due to the extent of their injuries, officers put the victims into the back of two police cars and rushed them to the hospital.

“I just knew that the cops that found her, threw her in the back of the squad car because she was losing so much blood that she wouldn’t have made it if they waited for an ambulance,” said Christian.

The Violent Crimes Division detectives arrested 29-year-old Jason Bell.

Bell has led police on a chase after carjacking a woman and her teenage daughter. He is now being held on a $1.36 million bond.

Both families are now hoping for the maximum penalty as they continue to look for justice.

For Amanda Bragner’s GoFundMe, click here.

For CJ Crosslin’s GoFundMe, click here.