WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — A 22-year-old Haywood County man is wanted by the Whiteville Police Department for first-degree murder.

According to the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office, Cadayreis Futrell has been added to the TBI’s Most Wanted List and is considered armed and dangerous.

During the investigation, it was determined that Futrell along with Tyreco Sharp, Isaiah Allen, and Quindario Nathan were responsible for the death of Markuvious Green.

Police say that Green was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene after a shooting in Hardeman County on the night of September 4.

Sharp, Allen, and Nathan have already been arrested in the case and are currently held on a $250,000 bond for first-degree murder, according to reports.

Cadayreis Futrell

Reports state that Futrell is described as a 6-foot-tall black male weighing 135 pounds.

If you have any information to report, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or call the Whiteville Police Department at 731-254-9450.

A reward of up to $2,500 if offered for information leading to Futrell’s arrest.