HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Candus Bly reported Don Wells for domestic assault last week, police reports reveal.

According to a domestic report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to the Wells residence around 12:30 a.m. Jan. 19 in reference to an open 911 line. On their way to the home, dispatchers told officers that they could hear arguing in the background of the line then lost contact.

When officers arrived to the scene Candus Bly, mother of missing Rogersville 5-year-old Summer Wells, told officers that Don Wells had hit her, grabbed her by the throat and pushed her against a wall.

Bly said she believed her thumb was broken, and when officers asked how it happened Bly reportedly stated that she hit it on a washing machine when Don Wells grabbed her by the throat. Bly said the incident had occurred roughly 2-3 hours before the call.

According to the report, Bly said they both had been drinking alcohol. Don Wells told officers that they had been arguing but he had not touched her, and that Bly had been drinking before Wells arrived home around 7:30 p.m. earlier that night.

The report specifies that Bly used her left hand to put her shoes on while officers were at the scene as well as her left thumb to flick a cigarette.

Officers said they did not see any marks on Bly’s neck and did not see any bruising or swelling on her thumb. EMS on-scene examined Bly and said the thumb appeared to be stubbed, according to the report.

Wells and Bly were referred to private prosecution on the matter, and the report says neither were arrested with the primary aggressor unknown.