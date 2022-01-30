HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Police need your help searching for a man who they say has gone missing from his home in Hardeman County.

According to Haywood Sheriff Billy Garrett, Bill Sorrell has been reported missing by his family. He was scheduled to preach at his church in Whiteville, Tennessee but did not show.

The sheriff also said he has been battling health issues and has not returned any phone calls.

Sorrell drives a 2017-2018 light blue Honda Civic.

If you see Sorrell or his vehicle, you are asked to contact Whiteville Police Department at (731)-254-9450.

NEXT: Husband accused of shooting wife in the neck