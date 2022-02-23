HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Tuesday’s severe storm system dropped enough rain on Hardeman County to flood low lying roads and cause schools to cancel classes Wednesday.



The water has subsided and classes are scheduled to resume Thursday, but some roads are damaged and now there are concerns more rain will just add to the problems.

Tuesday’s severe storm system dumped enough rain on Hardeman County to flood several low lying roads a situation too dangerous for bus drivers and students. Hardeman County school buses sat quiet Wednesday after classes at all county schools were cancelled.

“Yesterday around four o’clock we started noticing a lot of water accumulating on our county roads. So, we went out to do some inspection,” Casey Swift, Hardeman County Highway Superintendent said.

Superintendent Swift said he found a lot of roads flooded but as it got darker he couldn’t tell exactly how deep the water was.

He contacted the Director of Hardeman County Schools and the decision was made to cancel classes Wednesday at all County Schools out of an abundance of caution.



“We couldn’t tell what the damage underneath the water was until the water actually went down,” Superintendent Smith said.

When the water finally subsided Wednesday morning, crews found some roads washed out and the shoulders on other roads weakened by high water and Swift said there were a few incidents where drivers ignored warnings and went through high water anyway.

“And they actually flooded their cars out. I know the wrecker service was out a couple of times pulling out a few vehicles,” Superintendent Smith said.

The flooding also impacted folks who have businesses along some of the county’s low lying roads.

Terry Williams is building a camp near the Hatchie River for disabled veterans to hunt.



“Knock on wood we don’t get too much rain cause we’re pretty high right now,” Williams said.

His construction temporarily halted by Tuesday’s downpour.

“Thank God it quit raining when it did because what I got on my rain gage was three and half inches…and that’s a lot of rain in eight hours,” Williams said.

Dr. Christy Smith, Director of Hardeman County Schools told WREG that classes are scheduled to resume Thursday.