LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Good news at the Arkansas gas pump for drivers planning a Thanksgiving trip.

According to AAA, gas prices in Arkansas on Wednesday are at the fourth lowest price seen so far this year. The current $2.88 per gallon average is a six-cent drop from last week and a 24-cent drop from Thanksgiving eve a year ago.

Nationally gas is averaging $3.28 a gallon, a 36-cent drop from last year. California remains the highest, at $4.94 a gallon, and Texas the lowest at $2.75.

Arkansans are paying the seventh lowest price for gas in the country.

Pine Bluff is the most expensive gas in the state, averaging $2.99 a gallon, while Jonesboro is the lowest at $2.78.

Little Rock is averaging $2.86 a gallon in the central Arkansas metro, with Hot Springs at $2.81. Fort Smith is at $2.89 a gallon.

AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria attributed the low prices to low crude oil prices and a strong supply as an estimated 49 million Americans hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday.

