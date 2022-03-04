BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Can you imagine being one century and one year old? On Sunday, March 6, 2022, Beulah Davis will turn 101-years-old. An Arkansas native, Davis was born in 1921, and is a resident at Cherry Ridge Nursing Home in Bastrop, La.

She married Charlie Davis, but is now widowed, and has one son. She has lived most of her life in Bastrop. Ms. Davis earned her Master’s Degree in Education and a Minor in Library Science, and retired as a school teacher.

She is a member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church. She loves to listen to music, read, and socialize, and described as sweet, kind to others, and has the most beautiful smile.

Happy Early Birthday Ms. Davis!