MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been taken into custody after a gun was discharged at Byhalia High School, according to the Marshall County School District.

It happened on the school’s campus on Thursday morning.

According to Byhalia Police Chief Ben Moore, deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department were flagged down by someone at the high school at around 10:30 a.m. They were told a shell casing had been found on the property.

Deputies made the scene, along with officers with the Byhalia Police Department and the Marshall County School District Police Department.

Moore says they found a shell casing in the driveway area. The school district police department took over the investigation.

During the course of the investigation, authorities learned the shooting stemmed from two vehicles who had been parked in the driveway.

According to Moore, a person in one of the vehicles got out and fired a shot at the other vehicle. The two vehicles then left the scene. No shots were fired inside of the school.

No student, staff, nor faculty member was injured during the incident, the district said.

The suspect was arrested Thursday. The suspect’s identity has not been released due to the suspect being a minor.

For Moore, the threat of a school shooting, no matter what time of the year, evokes images of the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas.

“With recent events, you never know what’s gonna take place,” Moore said. You’re not really sure what’s going on. You wanna get there quick and find out what’s going on. And if there is a threat or anything like that, take care of that threat to keep people safe and preserve lives.”

Moore says parents should be adamant about knowing what’s going on in their children’s lives so that they can help prevent incidents like this.

“I’d say the biggest thing is talking to your children and stuff,” Moore said. “Being aware of things like this, what’s going on in your kids’ lives outside of stuff that parents would not normally know.”

The district’s police department is working along with the Byhalia City Police and the Marshall County Sheriff’s department to continue their investigation.