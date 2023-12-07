MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A proposed passenger train across Tennessee could begin its journey with a federal grant to begin planning the route.

The proposed passenger rail corridor linking Memphis with Nashville, Chattanooga and Atlanta received $500,000 from the Federal Railroad Administration’s (FRA) Corridor Identification and Development program, or Corridor ID program.

The grant was announced by Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Memphis), who is a senior member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

The project will now be eligible to proceed to “Step 1,” developing a scope, schedule and cost estimate for preparing, completing, or documenting its service development plan.

“Passenger rail service linking Tennessee’s major cities will be a major economic shot in the arm and will invigorate travel and tourism across our state,” Cohen said in a news release. “Once this service is in operation, much of the country will be accessible by rail from Memphis. This is a very big deal, and I look forward to working with stakeholders in all of the route’s proposed cities to continue to move this project forward.”

No timetable was offered as to when service could begin if the project moves forward.

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed into law $66 billion in funding for passenger rail, the largest since the creation of Amtrak in 1971.