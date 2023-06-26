MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The home of the King of Rock N’ Roll is the most popular tourist destination in Tennessee, according to a new study.

Graceland, the former Memphis home of Elvis Presley, ranked first in a study by real estate website tnrealestate.com, based on the total number of Google searches for the property weighted with the average TripAdvisor rating and the number of mentions in articles over the past year.

Graceland netted 267,000 searches with a TripAdvisor rating of 4.5 and almost 51,000 article mentions.

That last number helped Graceland edge out the state’s No. 2 most popular tourist attraction, Dollywood theme park in Pigeon Forge. Dollywood netted 269,000 searches but fewer article mentions.

Another Memphis landmark popular with tourist was the National Civil Rights Museum, which ranked No. 8 on the list with a TripAdvisor rating average of 5 out of 5.

Complete rankings:

Graceland (Memphis) Dollywood (Pigeon Forge) Great Smoky Mountains National Park (East Tennessee) Ryman Auditorium (Nashville) Centennial Park (Nashville) Titanic Museum (Pigeon Forge) Lookout Mountain (Chattanooga) National Civil Rights Museum (Memphis) Ruby Falls (Chattanooga) Country Music Hall of Fame (Nashville)