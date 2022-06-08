MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new tech venture in the Mid-South received a visit Wednesday from Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee.

UpSmith is offering a new accelerated apprenticeship program for West Tennesseans. It’s a paid, eight-week boot camp for locals interested in the electrical trade.

Right now, more than a dozen students are enrolled in the summer program, which started on Monday.

UpSmith says it is a company with a mission to address the skilled talent crisis. It launched its tech platform, UpSmith.com, in Memphis on April 7. On June 6, the company launched the Memphis Electrician Apprenticeship Program in partnership with the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of West TN and the City of Memphis.

Upsmith and the Associated Builders and Contractors hosted Lee at the former Coca-Cola bottling facility on South Hollywood.

The governor was expected to speak Wednesday.