MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill to improve rural water infrastructure in Mississippi.

Reeves signed House Bill 1715 which will direct an additional $74 million to the ARPA Rural Water Associations Infrastructure Grant Program through the Mississippi Department of Health.

“My administration is committed to improving water infrastructure across Mississippi,” Reeves said. “We’ve already made historic investments in Mississippi’s infrastructure, and we are keeping that going today. I look forward to continuing to work with communities across our state to help ensure their residents have access to clean drinking water.”

Last year $300 million was invested into the grant program under House Bill 1538 and 1421.

House Bill 1715 can be found here.