NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Alongside paper and pencils, parents in Tennessee should also look to an app being an essential part of this year’s back-to-school list.

On Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee called on parents to download the SafeTN app, an app that will help report any potential safety concerns for the upcoming school year.

“Every Tennessean has an active role to play in ensuring school safety, and that starts with downloading the Safe TN app,” said Lee. “As students return to school this month, the SafeTN app is an easy way for parents and guardians to quickly and confidentially report safety concerns.”

The free app provides students and parents a direct line to Homeland Security. News 2 previously reported the app has already been proven useful with multiple tips coming in.

According to Greg Mays, director of Tennessee’s Office of Homeland Security, one warning reported on the app involved a student who planned to bring a gun to school.

“We immediately contacted the local police department and the school resource officer,” Mays explained. “The kid got into some counseling. Now, whether he was really going to bring a gun to school, who knows? but he didn’t,” said Mays.

Parents and students are encouraged to use the app to report and address circumstances like:

Violence or assault

Threats of violence or a planned attack

Physical injury or harm to self or others

According to the governor’s office, the SafeTN app will be vetted 24/7 by local law enforcement. To download the free SafeTN app, click here.