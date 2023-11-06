LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will endorse former President Donald Trump’s presidential candidacy on Wednesday.

Sanders confirmed Monday night that she is endorsing Trump. The former president said she will be present in Hilaleah, Florida where he will be holding a counter-programming event while the candidate debate takes place in Miami that evening. Trump has skipped the two previous debates as well.

“It’s not a question between right versus left anymore. It’s normal versus crazy, and President Biden and the left are doubling down on crazy,” Sanders stated. “The time has come to return to the normal policies of the Trump era which created a safer, stronger, and more prosperous America, and that’s why I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for President.”

Sanders had been Trump’s press secretary from 2017 to 2019. Her election to Arkansas governor in 2022 made her the first female governor of the Natural State and the youngest governor in the country.

“We had great success in the White House and it’s an honor to have Sarah’s endorsement,” Trump said. “I look forward to having her at the big rally in Hialeah this Wednesday.”

Sanders’ endorsement is a turn away from former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Hutchinson has spoken out against Trump on multiple occasions, most recently on Saturday in Florida.

According to The Hill, Hutchinson was booed by the Florida crowd after stating there was a significant likelihood Trump would be found guilty of a felony in 2024.