LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated the Arkansas National Guard winter weather support teams ahead of the ice storm.

Sanders activated the National Guard due to the risk of hazardous road conditions this week. An ice storm warning is in effect for most of central Arkansas until Wednesday morning.

In a post announcing the activation, the governor said the National Guard personnel will assist with the Arkansas State Police as road conditions likely worsen.

“Due to the potential for hazardous road conditions, I have activated the @arkansasguard winter weather support teams to assist Arkansas State Police,” Sanders tweeted. “I encourage Arkansans who are experiencing winter weather to avoid travel if possible and heed the warnings of local officials.”

A five-person team will assist ASP troopers until road conditions improve and state troopers determine that support is no longer needed.

The governor encouraged Arkansans in the risk area to avoid travel if possible and to pay attention to warnings from local officials.