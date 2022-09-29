NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed an executive order to suspend transportation regulations in order for Hurricane Ian resources to move through the state.

The governor tweeted the order, which went into effect on Wednesday and will be in effect for one month, with an expiration date of Oct. 28.

Vehicles providing relief efforts in response to Hurricane Ian will not have maximum limitations on weight, height, length and width. However, the vehicles must be taking emergency supplies, equipment or mobile housing to impacted areas using interstate highways, highways on the National Highway System and other state-maintained highways and roads.

Vehicles may also transport a divisible or non-divisible load up to a maximum gross vehicle weight of 95,000 pounds and a maximum axle weight of 20,000 pounds, except on any bridge or overpass with a lower posted weight limit.

Click here to read the full executive order.