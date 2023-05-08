MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Monday he will convene a special legislative session on August 21 to address proposed gun law changes.

Lee’s amendment, proposed shortly after a deadly shooting at a Nashville private school, would introduce a “temporary mental health order of protection” to remove guns from someone a court finds threatening.

House Republicans rejected the bill last month, saying they did not have enough time to review it before the end of the legislative session.

That prompted Lee’s call for a special session — Monday’s announcement sets the date.

Lee also asked for public feedback on the proposal (you can share your thoughts here) and said he would meet with legislators, stakeholders and Tennesseans over the summer on the issue.

“There is broad agreement that action is needed, and in the weeks ahead, we’ll continue to listen to Tennesseans and pursue thoughtful, practical measures that strengthen the safety of Tennesseans, preserve Second Amendment rights, prioritize due process protections, support law enforcement and address mental health,” Lee said in a statement.