MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee asked federal officials to work with state emergency officials on a review of the damage caused by last Thursday’s ice storm to determine the state’s eligibility for federal assistance.

TEMA will coordinate with FEMA on the review and scheduling of the joint Preliminary Damage Assessment as county emergency officials conduct and submit ice storm damage assessments to the agency.

Joint PDAs are used to determine a state’s eligibility for a Major Disaster Declaration and for local jurisdictions to receive federal assistance through one or more programs.

If eligible, the federal assistance will support power restoration and recovery efforts in counties impacted by the floods and severe ice storm on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4.

“We are pursuing every option to ensure areas affected by the recent floods and ice storm recover well and Tennesseans receive resources,” Gov. Lee said. “I thank our federal, state, and local partners who are assisting us in a thorough accounting of the damage incurred.”

The request comes almost a week after Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Shelby County Mayor declared a State of Emergency following the ice storm that has left tens of thousands without power and significant property damage.

