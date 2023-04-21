MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Friday called on members of the state’s general assembly to convene a special session to take up a proposal to keep guns away from “unstable individuals.”

The governor’s call for a special session comes a day after fellow Republicans effectively killed a gun reform bill proposed by Lee following a deadly shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville.

Lee’s amendment would introduce a “temporary mental health order of protection” to remove guns from someone a court finds threatening.

“There is broad agreement that dangerous, unstable individuals who intend to harm themselves or others should not have access to weapons,” Lee said in a statement. “We also share a strong commitment to preserving Second Amendment rights, ensuring due process and addressing the heart of the problem with strengthened mental health resources.”

House Republicans rejected the recently introduced bill Thursday, saying they did not have enough time to review it before the end of the legislative session. While Democrats and some Republicans supported the idea of a special session to take up the bill, others were dismissive.

Rep. Jason Zachary (R-Knoxville) called the proposal, “A red flag law, an overreaction to something that happened.”

Lee’s office said the governor will release additional details and issue an official call in the coming days.