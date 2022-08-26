NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee governor Bill Lee announced Friday his wife, first lady Maria Lee, has cancer.

“Maria and I have learned that she has lymphoma and will begin treatment immediately. While this news is unexpected, her prognosis is good and it is treatable. Maria and I deeply appreciate prayers for healing. We are hopeful and will share more in the days ahead.”

The Lees were married in 2008. Gov. Lee’s first wife died in a horseback riding accident in 2000, after which he took time off from his company to raise their four children.

No additional information was immediately released.