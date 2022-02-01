LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson is set to give a briefing Tuesday afternoon to provide an update on the COVID-19 response in Arkansas as active cases continue to steadily decline.

According to a Monday report from the Arkansas Department of Health, the number of active cases fell by 11,684 since the latest update by the state on Friday, dropping the total to 63,304.

The data also showed that the state saw 8,698 new cases reported since Friday, driving the total number of cases reported during the pandemic to 776,759.

In a social media post, Hutchinson expressed that the steady decline in active and new cases is a good indicator that the state is moving in the right direction.

Hutchinson spent the past week in Washington D.C. for the National Governor’s Association meeting, where he met with President Joe Biden. The governor said the two spoke about shifting gears on moving through the pandemic.

Following the Winter Storm Watch that was issued by the National Weather Service, Hutchinson will discuss the winter storm that is expected to impact Arkansas Wednesday and Thursday.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. A livestream of the news conference can be viewed in the player at the top of this page.