LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson will give his final State of the State address Monday as the General Assembly meets to kick off its fiscal session.

Hutchinson is expected to review where the state has gone under his leadership, as well as set a plan for the last year of his time in the governor’s mansion.

In a post to social media, the governor also noted that he hoped to share his thoughts on “the work we can do to secure wins for Arkansas.”

