CLARKSDALE, Miss. — It was a violent weekend In Clarksdale, Miss. where three 15-year-old boys and a 14-year-old girl were shot at a house on the city’s east side.

Police have placed high priority on finding those responsible for the incident.

Clarksdale Police said three 15-year-old males were shot in the driveway of the home, and a 14-year-old female was asleep inside the residence when it was hit by gunfire penetrating the house.

It’s unknown what sparked the drive-by shooting but police say the three boys attended a party at a local event hall earlier and were standing in a driveway when they were shot.

No one answered the door at the house, and police say all the victims, except for one who was shot multiple times, have been released from the hospital.

Opinions on the crime differ in Clarksdale. One resident compared the town to the “wild, wild west,” saying that everyone is just trying to survive.

Police are placing a very high priority on finding suspects because young children are the victims in this crime.

This is still an active investigation and you are urged to call Clarksdale Police if you have any information. The number is 662-621-8151.