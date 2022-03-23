MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Four men were charged in an indictment Wednesday in the Western District of Arkansas for an alleged $16 million wire fraud and money laundering scheme, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

According to court documents, John C. Nock (53) of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Brian Brittsan (65) of San Marcos, California, Kevin Griffith (66) of Orem, Utah, and Alexander Ituma (55) of Lehi, Utah falsely represented the nature of their investment offerings and promising large returns they could not and did not produce through their firm The Brittingham Group between 2013 and 2021.

The indictment further alleges that Nock and Brittsan directed victims to send their money to bank accounts controlled by Griffith, Ituma and others. The money was then transferred through a complex web of bank accounts throughout the world.

All four men have been charged with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Nock has also been charged with money laundering.

If convicted, all four men face of to 20 years in prison for each count. Nock faces up to an additional 10 years in prison for money laundering.