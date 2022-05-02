TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — Tunica County Sheriff’s Office are looking for four juveniles who they say went missing Sunday night.
The juveniles went missing around 11:00 p.m. and were last seen at their home on Cedar Ridge Cove, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Tunica County Sheriff’s Office listed the juveniles’ names and ages as:
- Rayan Ali Ahmed Abbas, 9
- Miqdad Ali Ahmed Abbas, 11
- Nawaf Muneef Dafalla, 13
- Hakm Muneef Dafalla, 16
Officers said the juveniles may be traveling in a gray Nissan Altima with a MS license tag.
The direction of travel and clothing description is currently unknown.
Call (662) 363-1411 with any information on the juvenile’s whereabouts.