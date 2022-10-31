MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Early voting is already underway in Shelby County for the Nov.8 elections. Some of the biggest, and somewhat confusing, choices on the ballot involve potential changes to Tennessee’s constitution.

The four proposed Constitutional amendments are already state law, but if they pass they would be nearly impossible to change.

The most controversial is the first amendment, which would codify Tennessee as a “right to work” state. This means you can work anywhere even if you’re not part of a labor union.

Republican State Rep. Mark White supports the amendment and says it’s vital for employers.

“We’ve had this in place a couple decades and it’s really worked fine. This would just put it in our Constitution,” he said. “When you put something in the Constitution, it’s there pretty much permanently.”

However, Shelby County Democratic Party chair Gabby Salinas says it’s not that simple. She says this move would water down the rights of workers.

“The wording of it is very tricky – this is by design,” Salinas said. “We should very carefully think about what our constitution means and how we wanna change it or not change it and this is not something that adds values to everyday citizens and workers in our state.”



Shelby County Republican and Democratic leaders say they agree on the second, third, and fourth proposed amendments and advise fellow voters to approve them.

The second proposed amendment clarifies the order of succession if the governor is unable to perform duties.

The third prohibits slavery as a punishment in Tennessee except for those convicted of a crime.

The fourth allows faith leaders to hold seats in the legislature.

There are other states also considering adding the prohibition of slavery to their constitutions. In some other places, that would include prison inmates, but that’s not the case in Tennessee.