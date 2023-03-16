MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people have been charged with the murder of 18-year-old Fredarrious Wilson, the West Memphis, Arkansas teen whose body was found in a Mississippi forest after he was reported missing earlier this month.

According to District Attorney Jay Hale, the following people are charged with first-degree murder: Alicia Jackson, 22, Brandon Jackson, 23, Bralin Jackson, 22, and Devin Smith, 27. All are from Coffeville, Mississippi.

They are currently in custody, with bonds set at $1 million each.

Brandon Jackson, Bralin Jackson

Alicia Jackson, Devin Smith

Reports say Wilson was shot multiple times, and the crime was not random. “It appears that the victim knew at least one of the suspects,” Hale said.

According to a police report, Wilson’s mother said she last saw her son in West Memphis on March 5 before he went to the movies with a classmate. She said she tried to call Wilson when she woke up at 11 p.m.

Investigators were able to ping Wilson’s phone and determined it was in the Holly Springs National Forest in Yalobusha County, Mississippi. His body was found in the national forest on March 8.