FORREST CITY, Ark. — A teenager was shot and killed Wednesday night in Forrest City, family members and witnesses said.

Family identified the victim as 17-year-old Damien Walker. Witnesses said he was shot while standing outside his car on Rice Street in the Dawson Homes housing complex.

They said he ran about 25 or 30 feet, then fell. One person said she heard several gunshots.

Family members said Walker attended Forrest City High School, played football and would have graduated next year.

Police have not confirmed any information on the case.