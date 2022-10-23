NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Former Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Durham is facing multiple charges after he was arrested overnight in downtown Nashville.

An affidavit states that officers responded to the intersection of 1st Avenue North and Broadway just after 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 to respond to a crash with a suspected impaired driver. At the scene, the officer made contact with 38-year-old Durham, who was allegedly slurring his speech, unsteady on his feet, and had dilated pupils.

Court records say Durham attempted to walk away from the scene, which led him to being detained. During the arrest, Durham allegedly tried to pull away from the officer in an attempt to prevent being placed in handcuffs.

While searching Durham, officers reportedly found a green metal grinder with marijuana residue inside.

According to an affidavit, while Durham was in the patrol car, an officer could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from Durham’s breath.

Jeremy Durham. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officers then requested Durham complete a field sobriety test since he was driving a vehicle at the time of the crash. Court records say that Durham stated “Lawyer,” repeatedly and refused to complete the sobriety test.

The affidavit states that officials have requested an arrest warrant to grant them permission to receive two vials of Durham’s blood for evidence that he was driving under the influence at the time of the crash.

Durham was charged with resisting arrest, driving under the influence, and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Booking records show that the ex-Tennessee lawmaker was released on bond at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 from the Metro Jail.

The former state representative was removed from office in 2016 in a vote of 70-2 after an investigation determined that he had inappropriate sexual contact with at least 22 women while he was a lawmaker.