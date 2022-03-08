NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Former Tennessee State Representative, Robin Smith, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a single count of honest services wire fraud, following charges filed last week, according to the Office of the U.S. Attorney Middle District of Tennessee.

Federal paperwork filed March 4 in the U.S. District Court of Middle Tennessee charged Smith with wire fraud and scheming to defraud the citizens of Tennessee. Court documents alleged Smith, “engaged in a fraudulent scheme with others to contract with Phoenix Solutions, LLC to provide mail and consulting services for members of the Tennessee General Assembly. Smith and others falsely claimed that Phoenix Solutions was operated by an experienced political consultant named ‘Matthew Phoenix.’ In fact, ‘Matthew Phoenix’ was a fictitious person.”

The 58-year-old from Hixson, Tenn. received kickbacks in exchange for using her position to pressure the Tennessee House Speaker’s Office to approve Phoenix Solutions as a Mailer Program vendor and disperse State funds to Phoenix Solutions.

The Information also alleged that in September and December 2020, Smith received two checks from Phoenix Solutions totaling more than $24,000, which she deposited into her consulting firm’s bank account.

Sentencing will take place on October 17, 2022. Smith faces a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment and a maximum fine of $250,000.

Smith announced her resignation Monday. She was first elected in 2018 to serve District 26, which includes a portion of Hamilton County.