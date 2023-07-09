NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former state Senator Roy Herron has died days after he was seriously injured in a jet ski incident. He was 69.

The crash occurred on Kentucky Lake at Panther Bay on Saturday, July 1.

According to initial investigations, two jet skis collided and the driver of the jet ski Herron was riding on was also seriously injured.

After the crash, Herron was reportedly taken to Henry County Medical Center and then flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Officials said Herron — a Dresden native — was elected to the state House of Representatives in 1986, spending a decade there before he joined the state Senate for 16 years. He also served as chairman of the Tennessee Democratic Party.

Numerous state lawmakers and other government leaders around Tennessee released statements on Sunday, July 9 following the announcement of Herron’s passing:

My deepest condolences go out to the family of former Senator Roy Herron. He was a worthy adversary and passionate defender of his constituents. He will be missed. Lt. Gov. Randy McNally

Roberta and I are saddened to hear about the passing of former State Senator Roy Herron. Roy dedicated his life to serving West Tennessee, and the entire Volunteer State. Our prayers are with his wife, Nancy, their sons, and their entire family today. U.S. Rep. David Kustoff

Tennessee has lost as true a friend as it ever had. Roy Herron was a dedicated and joyful warrior for the causes he held dear. Behind that warm smile, he was as tenacious as they come and never better than when he was fighting for public schools, affordable healthcare and working families. Roy’s lifelong calling for public service took him well beyond his beloved hometown of Dresden. He traveled to every corner of this state, where he then attempted to meet every single person who had gathered nearby. With Roy, you were only a stranger once. He was a man of many talents and he employed those gifts often advocating for “the least of these,” rural communities, the outdoors and real Tennessee values. Our hearts go out to his wife and sons, his family and friends, and the countless number of people who were touched by his generosity and care. Senate Democratic Leader Raumesh Akbari

Roy loved his family and loved representing his neighbors in West Tennessee. He always considered it an honor to be their voice in Nashville. He was also a God-fearing man who wrote books advising on how Christians can also serve in politics. House Minority Leader Karen Camper

Throughout his life, Roy Herron worked tirelessly for the people of Tennessee. As a lawmaker, I have sincerely appreciated and valued his sage advice and perspective over the years. Roy was a true public a servant and a man of faith who loved his family, his fellow Tennesseans, and our great State. Roy Herron will be missed by all. House Democratic Caucus Chair John Ray Clemmons

Saddened by the death of former colleague in Tennessee General Assembly, Roy Herron. Roy succumbed to injuries from jet ski accident last weekend apparently caused by negligence of another. He was bright, diligent, and honest. A politician destined for greatness but Tn. changed. State Rep. Steve Cohen

We join in prayer with the countless number of people whose lives former TNDP Chair and State Senator Roy Herron touched. We pray for strength for his family during their moment of grief and loss. Roy Herron was a true champion for our state and our party. Tennessee Democratic Party

Roy Herron was a good friend to many of us. He had a heart for service and accomplished much in his life. The last time we talked he was looking forward to spending time with his family and friends at the lake. He will be missed. Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Sharon Lee

Senator Herron was always ready to give advice. I appreciated his kindness whenever I reached out to him when I assisted with work for the Tn Public Service Commission. I was sad to hear of the accident and joined others in praying for his recovery. So unexpected. My sincere prayers to his family. Vivian Wilhoite, Davidson County Assessor of Property and Nashville mayoral candidate

Funeral arrangements have not been released at this time.