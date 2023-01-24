BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A former FedEx driver has filed a $5 million lawsuit against the City of Brookhaven, Police Chief Kenneth Collins and two men who allegedly fired shots at him.

The Daily Leader reported D’Monterrio Gibson also filed the lawsuit against his former employer.

The incident happened in January 2022. A father and son, Gregory Charles Case and Brandon Case, were arrested after allegedly firing shots at Gibson, who delivered a package on Junior Trail NE.

Police said the delivery driver was exiting the Case’s driveway on Junior Trail at 7:30 p.m. on January 24 after making a delivery. They said Gregory Case used his pickup truck to attempt to block the vehicle from exiting the drive.

The FedEx driver fled the area and called his manager. Police said Brandon Case joined his father in the pickup truck, and they chased the delivery truck. According to investigators, Brandon Case repeatedly fired shots at the truck.

Police said the two men pursued the truck until it entered Interstate 55.

The father and son later surrendered to police on February 1. They were later released on bond.

In November 2022, a grand jury indicted both men on charges of attempted murder, conspiracy and shooting into a motor vehicle.

Brandon Case (L) and Gregory Case (R) (Courtesy: Brookhaven Police Dept.)

The lawsuit, filed by Gibson on January 20, 2023, seeks $5,000,000 in damages. He claimed the defendants, the city and Chief Collins delayed the proper investigation of his claims and delayed the arrest of the defendants.

The lawsuit also stated FedEx sent Gibson back to work on the same route the following day after the incident.

City Attorney Bobby Moak said the city will not comment on pending litigation.