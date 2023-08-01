MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Fayette County Sheriff’s deputy has been charged with sex crimes involving a young teen in McNairy County.

David Kelso, 30, is charged with rape, incest, sexual battery by an authority figure and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was served with a warrant July 26.

McNairy County court records state the alleged incident happened sometime this year in Bethel Springs, Tennessee. The victim came forward July 25.

Kelso is accused of providing the victim with alcohol and vapes before a sexual encounter.

Court documents state Kelso was employed by the Fayette County Sheriff’s office at the time of his arrest. Fayette County authorities confirmed Tuesday that he was fired from the sheriff’s department when the allegations came to light.

Online records indicate Kelso is currently jailed. A mugshot was not immediately available.

The McNairy County Sheriff’s Office has not responded to requests for comment on the charges.