MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced on Tuesday the indictment of a former Kingsport police officer on assault charges.



The TBI said, at the request of the Kingsport District Attorney’s Office, they began investigating officer Laiken Whitlock.



The TBI said they learned of an incident that happened on September 28, 2021 while Whitlock was placing a suspect inside a cell. TBI officials said the handcuffed woman made an offensive gesture and then Whitlock reacted by striking the woman twice.



The TBI said Whitlock is no longer employed by the Kingsport Police Department.



TBI officials said Whitlock was indicted on January 5 for two counts of Simple Assault, and she turned herself in on February 1.



Whitlock was booked in Sullivan County Jail on $3,500 bond.

