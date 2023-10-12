MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two former officers of the Tennessee Department of Corrections pleaded guilty for their roles in the assault of an inmate and cover-up at Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville, Tennessee.

Javian Griffin, 38, of Nashville, Tennessee pled guilty Wednesday to using unlawful force on an inmate and to providing false information in his official report for the incident.

Sebron Hollands, 33, of Clarksville, Tennessee pled guilty last week to providing false information in his official report regarding the same incident.

Court documents state that Griffin admitted to punching the inmate in the head without justification, breaking his jaw. He also said the inmate did not resist or pose a threat.

Griffin and Hollands reportedly admitted that they provided false information in their official reports to obstruct the investigation.

In the plea agreement, the parties agreed to jointly recommend Griffin to serve a 48-month prison sentence. Hollands faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Holland is set to appear in court on January 19, 2024, for his sentence hearing and Griffin is scheduled to appear on March 5, 2024.