MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man was sentenced for tampering with opioids while working for Baptist Ambulance as a paramedic in Oxford, Mississippi.

According to the Northern District of Mississippi Attorney Office, former Baptist Ambulance employee Richard Fox Bowen injected himself with vials of Fentanyl and Morphine while working his shift as a paramedic around October 2021 and other dates after.

After taking the drugs, Bowen would replace the empty vials with saline solution and then put them back into service, putting patients in danger of bodily injury, reports say.

Bowen was sentenced on Thursday to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $30,405 in restitution.