LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A former teacher’s assistant for a private school in Arkansas was sentenced in federal court Monday to 90 years in prison for production of child pornography.

Augustus “Gus” Shenker pleaded guilty in December 2022 to three counts of production of child pornography in a plea agreement. He was sentenced to 30 years for each count to be served consecutively for a total of 90 years. There is no parole in the federal system.

Upon release, Shenker will be on supervised release for life as well as having to register as a sex offender.

When the FBI initiated its investigation after receiving a tip in May 2021, the 22-year-old Shenker was an employee of Miss Selma’s School, a private early education school in Little Rock for children up to fifth grade. During its investigation, the FBI found videos of Shencker inappropriately touching children in a school classroom.

As the investigation continued, officials said investigators found “thousands” of child abuse images and many more videos.

FBI Special Agent in Charge James A. Dawson felt vindicated by the Monday sentencing.

“As an educator, Mr. Shenker was entrusted to support and protect our children,” he said. “Instead, he chose to exploit and manipulate the very children he was hired to teach. Today’s sentence ensures he will never again victimize our community.”

The school cooperated with investigators and closed in 2021 after 65 years in business.