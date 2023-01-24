MULBERRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two former deputies seen using excessive force in a video out of Crawford County, Arkansas, have been arrested by FBI and U.S. Marshal agents and charged with federal civil rights offenses and excessive force.

Former Crawford County deputies Zack King and Levi White were taken into custody by federal authorities on Tuesday, Jan. 24, the FBI confirmed to KNWA/FOX24.

King and White were both involved in a viral arrest video on Aug. 21, 2022. The video showed the former deputies and Mulberry Police officer Thell Riddle beating a man who was restrained on the ground. The three men were suspended as an investigation into the incident was launched. The two deputies were later fired.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Arkansas, the Justice Department announced that a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging White and King with federal civil rights offenses for using excessive force on the man.

The release says count one of the indictment alleges that while the man was lying on the ground, White struck him multiple times. Count two alleges that King struck the man multiple times, also while on the ground.

According to the release, the indictment further alleges that the arrestee suffered bodily injury as a result of White and King’s actions.

The release says if convicted, White and King face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for the excessive-force charge; both defendants also face up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

A trial date has been set for April 3. Both men pleaded not guilty and will remain on probation until trial. They were released after posting a $5,000 unsecured bond.